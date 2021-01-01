FALKVILLE — Funeral service for Margaret Ann Peete Brown, 74, will be Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Rusty Wilkerson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Valhermoso Holiness Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday 11:30 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Brown died on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Summerford Nursing Home. She was born on November 20, 1946, in Morgan County to Jack Peete and Margaret Lamons. She was a homemaker for her family, a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Derrell “Bigun” Brown; two sons, Gary Wayne and Dewell William Brown; her parents, Jack Peet (Oralee) and Margaret Lamons Cornelius (Harold); brother, Wayne Peete and sisters, Carolyn Hall and Juanita Wilcox.
Survivors include one daughter, Marjorie Russell (Billy); two brothers, Harold Lee Cornelius and Billy Peete; four sisters, Wilma Jean Damron (PeeWee), Shirley Hill, Christine Cheetam and Billie Turmenne; grandchildren, Josh Russell (Jennifer), Justin Brown, Cody Brown and Chad Brown; great-grandchildren, Ethan Russell, Eli Russell and Jackson Brown.
Pallbearers are PeeWee Damron, Charlie Madewell, Langston Worley, Cleon Timmons, James Damron and Gary Thompson.
