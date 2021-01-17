NORTH COURTLAND — Margaret Ashford, 105, died January 13, 2021. Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Monday, at Rocky Hill Cemetery. Public viewing will be Sunday from noon till 5 p.m., at Reynolds Funeral Home.
