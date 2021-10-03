DECATUR — Mrs. Margaret Aycock Prewitt of Decatur, Alabama 1939-2021 Mrs. Margaret “Peggy” Aycock Prewitt died October 1, 2021.
The family will hold a Memorial Service for her at Central United Methodist Church on Tuesday, October 5th at 1 p.m., followed by visitation in the fellowship hall. There will be a private graveside service for family later that afternoon.
Peggy is survived by her two children Malcolm Prewitt III (Amy) and Debbie Looney (Ken); as well as five grandchildren, John Prewitt (Fran), Patrick Prewitt, William Prewitt, Matt Looney (Aubrey), and Katherine Burkholder (Justin).
She is also survived by her first-cousin Mariel Camp; and her brother-in-law; Richard Prewitt, with his wife Mary Powell.
Peggy was born in Birmingham in 1939 to Frank and Margaret O’Dell Aycock, and she lived there through high school, attending Shades Valley. She studied home economics at the University of Alabama, moving to Ole Miss to be closer to Malcolm while he attended University of Tennessee Dental school. The couple married in 1960, and moved to Decatur, Al with their two children in 1965, where Dr. Malcolm Prewitt opened the first orthodontics practice.
The Prewitts helped people, and Peggy was the anchor who allowed that to happen. She cared for her husband, allowing him to have a successful orthodontic practice for 36 years and supporting him in many humanitarian works such as the Emmaus movement and Kairos prison ministry.
Malcolm received many awards for his works, with Peggy’s aide. By example, she raised her children to work hard and care for others—both are currently working in their respective churches. Peggy was the family’s heart, a certain source of strength to be tapped when needed, providing unconditional love and unstinting practical support to her children and grandchildren. And Peggy had close friends, also women of character who worked selflessly where they were needed. She was an active member of the Decatur Junior Service League, the Trowlers Garden Club, The Morgan County Auburn Alumni club, the Cotillion Club, and the Decatur General Hospital Foundation.
She regularly attended and supported First Presbyterian Church. The Prewitt’s two-hundred acre working farm, and the graceful home Peggy created there, hosted many events to support the community. A yearly Easter Sunrise Service for First Presbyterian Church was one such event, after which Peggy hosted a breakfast brunch for all that attended. Peggy Prewitt was not on the stage getting awards, but she was one of the persons called when work had to be done before good things happened, one of the persons who allowed dreams to come to fruition.
Without her care and labor, Decatur, Al would be less. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, whom she tethered with her quiet strength.
Honorary Pallbearers are Dr Lloyd Nix, Dr. Hugh Nabors, Dr Ed Kirby, and Ray Norris. Memorials can be made to First Presbyterian Church or your favorite charity. Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home is assisting
