DECATUR — Funeral service for Margaret Belle “Margie” Sanders Hill, age 86, of Decatur, will be today, August 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Benny Sivley and Reverend Joe McKaig officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service. Interment will be in East Lawrence Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Hill, who died Saturday, August 17, 2019, at River City Center, was born February 13, 1933, in Charleston, MO, to George Danny Sanders and Mammie Gilmore Sanders. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lee Hill; her parents; and grandson, Jeremy Ripley. Mrs. Hill was a faithful member of Decatur Baptist Church.
She is survived by three daughters, Katy Ripley (Doug) of Decatur, Sandy Davenport (Dave) of St. Louis, MO, and Tricia May (Forrest) of Memphis, TN; and four grandchildren, Ryan Pemberton, Jessica Higdon, Brandy Wilbanks and Christal Miles.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
