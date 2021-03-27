DECATUR — Funeral for Margaret Dotson, 83, of Decatur will be Sunday, March 28, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Parkway Funeral Home with Reverend Matthew Jetton and Reverend Philip Wright officiating. Burial will be in Morris Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before at the funeral home.
Mrs. Dotson, who died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Decatur, was born December 10, 1937, to Curtis Thrasher and Gladys Blasingame. She was a member of True Holiness Apostolic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, J.B. Dotson; son, Timothy J. Dotson; sister, Peggy Thornton; grandson, Jason Dotson; daughter-in-law, Brenda Dotson.
Survivors include sons, Gary Dotson and Marty (Resha) Dotson; daughters, Jody (Phillip) Rhodes and Misti (Michael) Robinson; sister, Deborah Duke; brother, Wendell Thrasher; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jabo Dotson, Cody Smith, Alex Waters, Tommy Perry, Tristan Atchley, Trevor Atchley.
Special Thanks to Hospice of North Alabama, Greg Nunn, Sue Ann Harville, Keith Glass, Sherell Bolden.
