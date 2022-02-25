DECATUR — Funeral for Margaret Dunn, 79, of Decatur will be Sunday, February 27, 2022, at 2:30 PM at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. David Lowery officiating. Burial will be in Caddo Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Dunn, who died Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at her residence, was born, February 26, 1942 to Roy Shell and Mamie Miller Shell. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ronald Keith Dunn; brother, Lester Shell; and sisters, Louise Champion, Leta Vest, Martha Fones.
Survivors include her husband, Hoyt Dunn; daughters, Janice (Eric) Maresh, May Lynn Dunn, Holly Bradshaw (Byron) Frederick; brother, Arnold Shell; sisters, Sarah Presnell, Sandy Floerkey, Melissa Lanier; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
