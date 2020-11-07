DECATUR — July 19, 1947 - November 4, 2020 — Margaret Evelyn MacIlveen was born on July 19, 1947 in Etowah Tennessee to James Allen Moore (deceased) and Arville Addison Moore (Deceased). She left this world at home with her family on November 4, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her siblings James Moore, Sheila Shields, David Moore, Paul Moore, Helen Bowers and infant sister Lucy Moore.
She is survived by her sister Lemma Plemons.
Married to James Torrey MacIlveen and her 5 children Douglas Torrey MacIlveen, wife Melissa, Alan Scot MacIlveen, wife Aimee, Jeffrey Byron MacIlveen wife Cynthia, Christopher Correy MacIlveen and Ken Crane wife Julie. Grandchildren Drew, Brooks, Bailey, Dylan, Tayla, Mollie and Marlana.
Margaret was a “Boy Mom” probably more by circumstance than by choice, but she loved her family more than anything else in this world. She was an amazing Mom to all of them, but her heart needed to help every child she knew. There were many days we had extra children at the dinner table or needing a place to stay. She started off as a care giver for a family with a special needs child and that started a life long journey of helping others. She was the director of a day care for many years and even operated home based day cares at times. She was so happy to finally get daughters as the boys grew and married. It finally gave her the girl time she had always needed.
Her true calling in life was when she worked for DHR and was asked to take over a program called F.A.C.E.S. (Family and Children Experiencing Separation). This became her life mission and gave her the greatest joy everyday. This allowed her to be the Mom to everyone that needed her and she was great at doing it.
She left this world surrounded by her family. We want to thank everyone for the care she was giving this past year and especially Hospice of the Valley for the extra level of care they gave her and the family in her final hours.
In lieu of flowers please donate to F.A.C.E.S in memory of her at http://www.FacesofMorganCo.org.
There will be a private service for family and friends at St. Johns Episcopal church and Memory of her life for Everyone at Witt House Saturday November 14th from 1:00-3:00 at 1167 S. Bethel Rd. Hartselle, AL 35640.
