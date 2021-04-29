NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA — Celebration of life for Margaret “Jane” Johnson Street, 61, of New Orleans will be on Thursday at 5:00 P.M. at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dallas Culver officiating. The family will have a visitation prior to the service from 3:30 until 5:00 P.M.
Jane passed away in New Orleans on April 20, 2021. She was born in Decatur to Duggie Johnson and Margaret Johnson both deceased. She was retired from General motors.
She is survived by her daughter, Margaret “Chelsey” Street; grandchildren, Charles Cameron and Mason Anthony Cambridge; sisters, Susan Johnson and Sandra Waters (Greg); brother, Jeff Johnson; her dogs, Izzy and Charlie Brown; three nephews, Adam Atkins, Dustin Atkins and Brent Moats.
