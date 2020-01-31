FALKVILLE — Funeral service for Margaret Jane Smallwood, 77, will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor David Beck and Pastor David Smith officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Mount Tabor Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Smallwood died on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Vincent’s Hospital. She was born December 25, 1942 in Morgan County to Rufus Bryant Teague and Margaret Esther Orr Teague. She was a homemaker, wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was a servant of her Lord, had a servant’s heart, loved cooking for everyone and was a member of the Cross Baptist Church.
Preceding her in death were her parents and a daughter, Penny Hazel.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Pastor Glenn Smallwood; two sons, Billy Smallwood (Judy) and Tony Smallwood (Suzy); one daughter, Mary Jane Turrentine; four brothers, Jimmy Teague, Paul Teague, David Teague and Charles Teague; one sister, Carolyn James; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.
Pallbearers will be will be Cody, Brodie, Raymond, E.J., Lynn Burns and Bob.
