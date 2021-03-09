Margaret L. Lott, 78, of Decatur, passed away on Sunday March 7, 2021. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.
Margaret is survived by her two sons, Dewayne Sims (Amy), and David Sims (Donna); her five grandchildren, Emily Sims, Justin Sims, Lashay Tirri, Josh Sims, and Tiffany Burke; her six great-grandchildren, Parker Sims, Aaliyah Tirri, Nolan Burke, Nash Burke, Harper Sims, and Mia Terry.
Margaret drove a school bus for Morgan county schools for over 40 years. She loved her job, playing bingo, and spending time with her family. Margaret never met a stranger and everyone that met her, loved her.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
