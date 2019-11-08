DECATUR — Margaret Lafran Chambers, 93, of Decatur died Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 9, 2019, 2 to 3 p.m. at Ridout’s Brown Service. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with Rev. Ray Crump officiating. Burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Chambers was born January 2, 1926 to Charlie Henry and Clara Virginia Brown Roberson. She was a devoted and loving mother, nana, and friend, who will be greatly missed. She truly loved every moment spent with her granddaughter, Erin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Logan Chambers; parents; brothers, Frank Carthell Roberson and Larry Gene Roberson; and infant brother, Elton Roberson.
Mrs. Chambers is survived by her daughters, Ann Chambers and Renee McGehee (John); and granddaughter, Erin McGehee.
Pallbearers will be John McGehee, Rick Monroe, and Terry Buckelew.
Special thanks to the 4th floor at Decatur Morgan Hospital and Dr. Moss for the wonderful care.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.rideoutsbrownservicefh.com.
