ELKMONT — Margaret Jeanette Morrison, 86, of Elkmont, AL, passed away on Friday March 12, 2021 at her residence.
Funeral Service will be Monday, March 15, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, with Brother Ronald Dale Wallace officiating.
She will lie in state from 10-11 a.m., at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.
Mrs. Morrison was born February 18, 1935 in Limestone County, AL, to George Wallace White and Bertha Louise Griggs White.
She is preceded in to death by her parents; husband James Wallace; and six siblings.
Mrs. Morrison was survived by two sons, Ronald Dale Wallace (Regena) of Athens, and James Wallace (Shelia) of Elkmont; three daughters, Zelma Louise Gooch (Ronnie) of Elkmont, Gloria Bloodworth of Elkmont, and Mary Annette Ellenburg (Ricky) of Elkmont, one brother Thomas White of Athens; 10 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Will Bloodworth, Justin Wallace, Ricky Ellenburg Jr., Brandon Wallace, Jake Andrews, Alex Andrews, and Arlen Davis.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.