EVA — Funeral Service for Margaret Weaver Smith, 88, of Eva, will be Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 3 p.m., at Peck Funeral Home Chapel, with burial in Rock Creek Cemetery, with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1-3 p.m., at the funeral home.
Mrs. Smith was born September 2, 1932 in Eva, AL to William Hilbert Weaver and Zona Susie Mason Weaver. She passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 at her residence. She was a Member of Rock Creek Baptist Church, Rock Creek Homemakers club, Founding Member of Rock Creek Volunteer Fire Department, and North Alabama Antique Tractor Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Goin K. Smith; son, Elvis Edwin Smith; two brothers, Howard Lafayette Weaver and William Hilbert Weaver Jr.; and two grandsons, Jeremy Oakly and Britton Cody Smith.
Survivors include son, Buren Smith (Janice) of Somerville; two daughters, Regina Mooney (Leon) of Eva, AL and Teresa Bennett (Wayne) of Eva, AL; daughter-in-law, Vivian Lynn; sister, Elaine Watts (James) of Falkville, AL; 18 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Scott Oden, Monte Bennett, Nicholas Smith, Nathan Smith, Michael Bentley, and Austin Mooney.
Honorary Pallbearers will be great- grandsons.
