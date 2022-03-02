DECATUR — Margarette Guire Russell of Decatur passed away on February 28, 2022. She was born on October 12, 1927 to the late John and Ada Embrey Guire. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Russell.
Mrs. Russell enjoyed 20 years of ministering by dropping off past services to homebound members. She was involved with cooking and preparing for Wednesday night meals with Ella Derrick. She enjoyed 12 years living at Country Cottage Assisted Living.
Left to cherish her memories are a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery with Pastor Matt Haines officiating and Roselawn Funeral Home directing.
Thanks to God for many unmentionable blessings.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.