DECATUR — Funeral service for Margie Elaine Abshire, 65, will be Friday, June 25, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Price officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Lawrence County. Visitation will be Friday from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Abshire died on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at her residence. She was born April 4, 1956, in Warren County, Ohio, to Franklin D. Hornbeck and Nellie P. Woofter Hornbeck. She was a factory worker for several years prior to her passing. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Emory Abshire; son, Travis Abshire (Jessica); grandchild, Trenton Abshire; stepmother, Ilene Hornbeck.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
