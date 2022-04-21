DECATUR — Funeral service for Margie Looney Button, 86, will be Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 1:30 PM at Valley Grove Baptist Church at Speake with Brother Wayne Turner officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Andrews Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, April 22, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Button died on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Hospice Family Care. She was born November 26, 1935, in Lawrence County, to Floyd Looney and Edna Ledlow Looney. She was the oldest member of the Valley Grove Church, where she played the piano for over 50 years. She was employed as a cafeteria worker for Speake School for 27 years. Preceding her in death were her parents, her brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her son, Fred Button (Alisa); daughters, Margie Ellen Button and Mary Winton (Larry); grandchildren, Wesley Button (Jaclyn), Whitney Button and Jacob Winton.
Pallbearers will be Gary Johnson, Willard Asherbranner, Lynn Kilpatrick, Tim Looney, Wesley Button and Jacob Winton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.