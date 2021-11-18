TOWN CREEK
Margie “Nell” Gibson Hale Robbins, 88, passed away, November 16, 2021. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. till 3 p.m., Thursday, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery.
Margie Nell was the mother of four sons and one daughter.
