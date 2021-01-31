DECATUR
Marguerite South Hamilton, 93, of Decatur, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday January 27th, in Decatur. A private family burial will be Monday, February 1st, with Pastor Aaron Kretzshmar officiating.
Marguerite was born May 20, 1927, in Decatur to Dr. Roy South and Nora Burkart South. She graduated from Riverside (Decatur) High School and was a lifetime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She was a sustainer member of Junior League of Morgan County.
Being the daughter of a veterinarian, Marguerite developed an enduring love for dogs as a very small child. Throughout her life she was an avid supporter of many local and national dog rescue and shelter organizations. Not only did she normally have a dog or two herself, but she also loved and doted on many of the dogs living nearby. Affectionately known as “Meme” by her children and grandchildren, Marguerite was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Survivors include four sons, John Hamilton, Jr. and wife Helen of Athens, Douglas Burke Hamilton and wife Amy of Decatur, Jeffrey Felton Hamilton and wife Jennifer of Huntville, and Scott Gorman Hamilton of Decatur; seven grandchildren, Bart Hamilton, Joy Hamilton Clark (Matthew), Olivia Hamilton, Alexandra Hamilton, Kelsey Hamilton, Brayden Hamilton, and Lindsey Schwieker (Jeff); and five great grandchildren, Eli Schwieker, Owen Schwieker, Hinton Schwieker, Lucy Clark and Mikah John Clark.
She was preceded in death by her father; mother; sister, (Elaine South Burke); and brother-in-law (Marion Burke).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1700 Carridale St. SW, Decatur Alabama 35601, or Morgan County Humane Society, 86 Gum Springs Cut Off Road, Hartselle, Alabama 35640.
Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
