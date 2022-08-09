DECATUR — Maria Carmen Quintana-Sanava, 61, died August 7, 2022. Services will be noon Wednesday at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church with burial in Decatur City Cemetery. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon at the church. Reynolds Funeral Home is directing.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
