ATHENS — The funeral service for Maria Leanne Holt, 16, of Athens, will be Thursday August 8, 2019 at 4 p.m. at McConnell Memorial Chapel with Jeff May officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday August 7, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at McConnell Funeral Home. Burial will be in Reunion Cemetery.
Miss Holt passed away on Saturday August 3, 2019. She was born November 11, 2002 in Morgan County to James and Annie Holt. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Daniel Terry and Stanley Holt.
Maria was a student at Elkmont High School and was a former student of Clements. She was full of life and looking forward to going to school and starting cosmetology. She loved her animals, riding four wheelers, motorcycles and anything outdoors. Maria loved her family, friends, music and dancing.
She is survived by her parents; her grandmothers, Gennifer Terry and Deborah Hill; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Will Carter, Dylan Kellum, John Hill, Nicolas Hill, Bruce Hill and Doug Swaim. Honorary pallbearers will be Corey Todd and Taylor Hill.
