DECATUR — Marian Frances Watson Sittason passed away on June 6, 2022 in Decatur, Alabama. She was born on December 16, 1930 in Rome, Georgia to Mr. and Mrs. James Bass Watson. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, a graduate of Riverside High School, and attended Auburn University. She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi and a cheerleader at both Riverside and Auburn. She loved time with family, volunteer work with the Decatur Junior Service League, and playing golf.
Marian was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frederick Marion Sittason, Jr., and her brother, James Watson, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
She is survived by her brother, William Watson, of Huntsville; two daughters, Leslie Sittason Weaver (Larry), of Decatur, and Carrie Sittason Leveridge (Rick), of Alexandria, Virginia; five grandchildren, Elizabeth Weaver, Caroline Ashwander (Bill), Charlie Leveridge, Hannah Hurley (Matt), and Claire Leveridge; and five great-grandchildren, Sam, John and Elizabeth Ashwander, Caroline Corman, and Lillian Hurley.
A private graveside service was held Saturday, June 11, 2022, with Charles Boling officiating and Roselawn Funeral Home directing. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church or to a favorite charity.
