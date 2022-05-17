DANVILLE — Funeral service for Marie Crow, 102, will be Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Friendship Church of Danville with Brother Caleb Lewis officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mrs. Crow passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022. She was born July 30, 1919 to Johnnie Franklin Heidt and Addie Hughes Heidt Hill, who preceded her in death along with brothers, J.P., Mitchell and Cecil; and her husband, Zemon and a son, Sammy.
Survivors include her daughters, Brenda Crow Seifried (Charles) and Vicki Crow Lewis (Randy); grandchildren, Elizabeth Seifried (Chad McElligott), Brian Crow (Abby), Brett Crow (Karen), Hope Shen (Yifan), and Caleb Lewis (Heather) and great-grandchildren, Avery Anne Seifried McElligott, Hampton Samuel Crow, John Hollis Crow and Shiloh Rose Lewis.
Marie was born in Brickeys, AR, on July 30, 1919 and moved to Danville, AL when her father died. After graduating from Danville High School, she attended Jacksonville State teachers College and Athens College.
She married Zemon and began life on the Crow farm. It was there, she and Zemon raised their children and instilled in them respect for hard work, love of family, and Christian service. The family wishes to thank Hospice of the Valley for their devoted, compassionate care during our mother’s illness.
To the ladies who cared for our mother day after day and night after night during her long confinement, we express our deep appreciation. Your loving care far exceeded our expectations for service.
The family respectfully asks that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Friendship Baptist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.