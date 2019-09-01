DECATUR — Marie Hill Stephens of Decatur passed away on August 29th, 2019. Her visitation will be on Tuesday, September 3rd from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., in the Fellowship Hall at Central United Methodist Church. The Celebration of Life will begin at 4 p.m. with Pastors Dorothy Ann and Fred Webster officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her mother Learlean Smith Hill; her father Thomas Pelmer Hill; and brother Dwight Hill.
Marie Hill Stephens is survived by her husband Don Stephens; her son Bruce Stephens; her daughter Beth Hales; grandson Daniel Hales; brothers Roger Hill and Thomas Hill (Joy); and sisters Elizabeth Hill Meherg (Jim) and Venelia Hill Turner (Pat); as well as several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Stephens died on Thursday, August 29th at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born September 5th, 1934 in Lawrence County to Learlean and Pelmer Hill. She graduated from Hazelwood High School in the class of 1952.
She received a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Athens State University and a Master’s Degree in Education from Peabody University in Nashville, TN. She was voted “Most Friendly” during her time at Athens State University. She was a member of The Decatur Assembly and was a long time volunteer for the Parent and Children Together (PACT) organization. In 1999, she received the Gail Hurst Service Award for excellence in volunteerism.
She was a long standing member of Central United Methodist Church in Decatur as well as a member of the Chancel Choir for almost 50 years.
She was a devoted wife, daughter, sister, aunt, mother, and grandmother who will truly be missed by her family and friends. The loss of her loving heart and beautiful smile will leave a void in the lives of those who were blessed to know her.
Pallbearers include Lem Meherg, Blair Hill, Greg Hill, Chip Turner, Mark Spivey, and Stacy Sherrill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The PACT Family Resources Center.
Roselawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.