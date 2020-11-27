CULLMAN — Graveside Services for Mrs. Marie Lewis Maxfield, 94 of Cullman who passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, will be held with her husband’s; Dr. Burton Gilman Maxfield, service on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Cullman City Cemetery, beginning at 11 a.m. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Maxfield was a faithful member of Cullman First Baptist Church, the Cullman Lioness Club and The Coterie. She worked as a Social Worker for DHR until retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Herbert and Pearl Rainey Lewis; her husband of 74 years, who passed away on November 22, 2020, Dr. Burton Gilman Maxfield; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Maxfield and sister, Shirley Bland.
Her survivors include her sons, Larry N. (Cecilia) Maxfield of Decatur, AL., and Robert G. Maxfield of Abingdon, Maryland; grandson, Michael A Maxfield of South Carolina; special niece, Diane Bland of Alberta, VA.; and a host of other nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cullman First Baptist Church Building Fund.
