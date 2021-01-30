HARTSELLE — Marie Nethery LeMay, 88, passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021, at Valley View Health & Rehab. She was born March 11, 1932, in Morgan County to William Oscar Nethery and Vera Mae Johnson Nethery Drake. She worked for 20 years, for Cummings Trucking Company, as the office manager. She was a wonderful wife and mother and was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Hartselle, where she was very active in several ministries. She never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband, William Ralph LeMay, Jr.; a sister, Patricia Drake Crow and her parents.
Due to Covid -19, a Memorial Service will be held by her family at a later date.
Survivors include daughter, Phyllis LeMay Thurman (J. Frank), Priceville, AL; brothers, Mike Drake (Janice), Hartselle, AL and Bill Drake, Hartselle, AL; grandchildren, Allen Pendleton, Hartselle, AL, Wesley Workman, Jacksonville, FL and Bethany Workman, Falkville, AL; great-grandson, Chris Pendleton, among other great-grandchildren; special friend, Ruth Cottrell, Falkville, AL.
Special Thanks are expressed to Columbia Cottage and the Terrace at Priceville for the care that she received for the last several years.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations be sent to the American Cancer Society, the Alzheimer’s Society or First United Methodist Church.
