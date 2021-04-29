COURTLAND — Marie Sherrill, 96, of Courtland passed away Tuesday, April 27th. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Sherrill. Her funeral service will be held Friday, April 30th at 11:00 a.m. at the Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home in Decatur. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m.
She leaves behind her sons, Gary Sherrill (Beverly), Stephen Sherrill (Paulette), and Tim Sherrill. Her grandchildren are Jonathan Sherrill (Susan), Ryan Sherrill, Vanessa Johnson (Patrick), and Luke Sherrill (Heather). Preceding her in death were her grandchildren, Brad Sherrill and Scott Sherrill. Her great-grandchildren are Sawyer Sherrill, Samantha Sherrill, Addie Johnson, Elliot Johnson, Gage Sherrill, and Kami Sherrill.
Howard and Marie operated the Spring Creek Fish Camp north of Courtland and Sherrill’s Restaurant in Courtland. Marie is best remembered in the area for her decades of employment at Piggly Wiggly of Courtland. She was a longtime member of the Courtland Baptist Church and was excited at the possibility of capturing the elusive Oldest Mother Award at the upcoming Mother’s Day service.
Memorials may be made to the Courtland Baptist Church Building Fund, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or the charity of your choice.
