CULLMAN — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Marie Turney Hammon, 98, will be Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Cook Cemetery with Reverend Brad Eades officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No public visitation is scheduled.
Mrs. Hammon died on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Lawrence County Medical Center. She was born January 1, 1924, in Morgan County to Guy Walker Turney and Florence Baker Turney. She was employed by Central Park Baptist Church, as the church secretary, for 45 years and was also a member of the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Eugene Hammon, her parents, and four brothers.
Survivors include daughters, Carole Lavender and Sheila H. Hogue (Gil); son, William E. Hammon, Jr. (Jaye); sister, Norma Jean Long; grandchildren, Blane Hogue, Jeffrey Martin (Catherine), Matt Hogue (Amy), Stoney Hammon (Laura), John Richey (Diana), Heather Wilson; great-grandchildren, Harrison Martin, Emma Martin, Sara Hammon, Tyler Richey, Anna Hammon, Will Hammon, Lillie Hogue and Ellie Hogue.
