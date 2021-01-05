MOULTON — Marie Webb, age 85, died January 3 at NHC. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from 12:30 to 2:00 P.M. at Elliott Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel with Jessie Reeder and David Godlett officiating. Funeral sevice to follow. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Webb was born March 9, 1935. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Webb.
She is survived by son, Kenneth Webb; daughter, Amanda Pugh (Andy); eight grandchildren; 12 great- grandchildren, and brother, Berryman Payne (Lois).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.