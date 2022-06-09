DECATUR
A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Marilyn “Mae Emma” Thach Dennis, 88, of Decatur will be noon Friday, June 10, 2022 at Mt. Zion C.P. Church in America with the Reverend James Robinson officiating. Inhumation will follow in Thatch Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the church. Public viewing will be today from 1:00 to 6:00 PM at Reynolds Funeral Home.
Marilyn was born on September 7, 1933, to Elder John Humphrey, Sr. and the Rev. Martha Ray Thatch “Thach” in Limestone County, Alabama. She was the second of nine children. Her parents, four brothers (Willie, John Henry, John Issac, and Ronald), and one sister, (Martha), preceded her in death.
Marilyn, along with her family, attended Mt. Zion Cumberland Presbyterian Church. At an early age, she accepted Christ and was baptized by Pastor Pearl Dancy.
Marilyn attended Trinity High School in Athens, AL. After graduation, she moved to New York in 1941. She received her LPN degree from Bronx Community College. She worked as a nurse at Fordham Hospital in Bronx, New York for many many years.
Marilyn married Willie Dennis in New York City shortly after moving there. There were no children born to this union. She was an active member of St. Augustine C.P. Church. After the passing of her husband and retiring from nursing, Marilyn fulfilled her dreams of moving back to Alabama and rejoined her church, Mt. Zion C.P. Church, where she served faithfully as Senior Choir member. Even after she was no longer able to attend church, Marilyn remained supportive of its programs.
Marilyn was a member of the NAACP where she served as a secretary of the Branch in Morgan County, Alabama. She was very passionate and steadfast in her beliefs.
On June 3, 2022, Marilyn made her transition into eternal life. She leaves to cherish her life, three sisters, Annie Harris, (Chicago, IL); Essie (Ferdinand) Hammonds (Madison, AL); and Ernestine Watts (St. Louis, MO); one brother, Cornell (Marilyn Jean) Thatch of Atlanta, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.
She will truly be missed.
