COWAN, TENNESSEE — Marilyn Geron, age 95 of Cowan, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Franklin Manor Assisted Living. She was born in Dallas, Texas on May 15, 1927, to the late Richard T. and Ernestine (Brewer) Morrison. Marilyn attended Vanderbilt University as a pre-med student and was a member of Tri-Delta sorority. It was during this time, that she met her beloved husband, Gayle. She was artistic and loved to paint and play the piano, as well as travel with her husband all over the country, Alaska being her favorite. Marilyn was an extremely devoted Christian woman and had been a member of Central United Methodist Church of Decatur, Alabama for fifty years. Most recently, she attended Cowan Fellowship Church for the past nine years. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gayle P. Geron Sr; and siblings, Richard T. Morrison Jr. and Celeste Morrison Johnson.
Marilyn is survived by her loving children, Celeste Geron (John) Shibata, Mary Elaine “Meme” Geron Norman, and G. Preston Geron; grandchildren, Sarah (Stephen) Brehm, David (Tonya) Askew, Ashley Elaine Norman, and Meredith Grace Borodina; great-grandchildren, Sophia Brehm, Cecilia Brehm, Jaxon Askew, Liam Askew, Dakotah Rathel, Charlie Dalton, and Dylan Dalton; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10-11 am on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Cowan Fellowship Church with funeral services following at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at 3:00 pm in Maple Hill Cemetery in Huntsville, Alabama. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
