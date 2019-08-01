HARTSELLE — Marilyn Steele Ballentine, 81, died July 30, 2019. A memorial service will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Peck Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorial donations be made to Christ our Redeemer Lutheran Church.
