MATTAPAN, MASSACHUSETTS
Marion Alphonso (Skeet) Robinson, 82, passed away January 16, 2022 in Mattapan, Massachusetts. He was a native of Decatur and attended Lakeside High School. He joined the Army in 1957.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Thelma and William Christian; and by his grandparents, Lillian and Rufus Robinson.
Alphonso loved life and his family and he enjoyed life to the fullest. He was loved by many and he will be sorely missed.
Arrangements by Davis Funeral Home, 654 Cummins Highway, Mattapan, MA.
