MOULTON — Marion Carroll, age 89, of Moulton will have a visitation today, March 16, 2021 at Moulton Baptist Church from 9:30 until 11:00 a.m. with service to follow. Dr. Jesse Reeder and Dr. Darryl Wood officiating and Elliott Funeral Home assisting the family. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Carroll died Sunday, March 14, 2021. She was born March 16, 1931 to David Sanford Hayes and Ida Fern Goss Hayes. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne Carroll; sister, Betty Hayes Dyar, and brother, Bill Hayes.
She is survived by son, Jerry Carroll (Barbara); grandchildren, Jake Carroll (Chasity), Lesley Kimbrough (John David) and John Carroll (Mallory); seven great-grandchildren, and brother, Odean Hayes (Betty Sue).
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in her memory to Moulton Baptist Church.
A special thanks to Southern Care Hospice and her caregivers, Wilma Bradford and Jeanette Buttram.
