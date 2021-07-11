MOULTON — Marion L. “El” Jackson Sharpley, 77, died July 6, 2021. Graveside Service celebrating her life is 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Moulton Memory Gardens. Public viewing is 1-5 p.m. Monday at Reynolds Funeral Home.
