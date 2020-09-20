DECATUR — Funeral service for Marjorie Ann King Riggs, age 85, of Decatur, will be Sunday, September 20, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at Austinville United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Dallas Culver officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery.
Margie passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at her home following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Dementia. She is now at peace with Jesus Christ and her departed family. Margie was born on November 10, 2934, on Clara Avenue in the Austinville Community. Her parents were Chester and Pauline King, also of Austinville, and beloved by many. Margie had one sister, Faye King Millwood. Their only name for each other was “Sister.”
Margie had four children, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was a lifelong member of Austinville United Methodist Church, and her devotion to her church was well known and shared with everyone. She was married for 37 years to Harold Wayne Riggs, and they continued that love throughout their lives.
She loved music, her many friends, and Alabama football. Her kindness to everyone she met was genuine, and her love for the Lord was the defining relationship in her life. The love of Christ was the light that shown through Margie, and will forever continue to light the paths of all who knew her. Her first words to Jesus: What took you so long!?
If you knew her and loved her, God bless you.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Guestbook available at http://www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.