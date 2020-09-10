SOMERVILLE
Funeral service for Marjorie Carol Leeth, 48, of Somerville will be Friday, September 11, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Barber officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Leeth, who passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Decatur-Morgan Hospital, was born June 23, 1972 in Morgan County to Jerry Kelley and Lonnette Nicholson Kelley. She was preceded in death by her parents. Majorie was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Survivors include her husband, Troy Leeth; three sons, Michael Roy Norris III, Jeremy Wayne Norris, Logan Allen Harvey Leeth; daughter, Susan Lynnette Leeth; brother, Jerry Kelley; three sisters, Karen Swinney, Marilyn Rivers, Melinda Montgomery and 12 grandchildren.
