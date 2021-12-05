DECATUR — Marjorie Younger Cox was born on February 4, 1926. She died December 2, 2021, after a brief illness. The oldest child of Roy Younger, Sr., and his second wife, Charlie Lee Fondren Younger, Marjorie Cooper Younger grew up on the family dairy farm outside of Columbus, MS. She began piano lessons at the age of 6 and graduated from Mississippi State College for Women (now MUW) with a degree in music. In 1949, she married John Burnett Cox and moved to Boulder while he completed his Master’s degree. After stops in Jackson MS, Kansas City and Cincinnati, they settled in Decatur, and she began teaching piano. Her gifts as a musician-teacher, as well as mentor, were shared by countless students in Decatur. In addition to teaching, she was a long-time member of the Decatur Music Club and Christian Women’s Club. Renowned for her exceptional touch at the piano, her family will remember a strong matriarch with an extraordinary sense of humor and absolute love of Jesus.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her older sister, Sarah Younger Phillips; her brothers, Roy Jr., Charles, Taylor, and Joe; and a baby sister, Linda Carol.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Cox Andrews, Decatur; son, Joe Cox (Lori) of Suwanee, GA; three granddaughters, Haley Cox Patterson (Logan), Kimberly Cox, and Morgan Cox (fiancé Joshua Bishop); great-grandson, William Patterson; brother Ted Younger (Marlene) of Columbus; numerous nieces and nephews, and countless cousins.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home, with funeral at 11 a.m. Pallbearers will be Chuck Younger, Dow Phillips, Frank Younger, Jeff Younger, Logan Patterson, Stratton Orr, and Joshua Bishop.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts to the Neighborhood Christian Center in Decatur.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.