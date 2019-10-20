ADDISON
Marjorie Cruce Bell, age 92 of Addison, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Cullman Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born September 11, 1927 to Lum and Mattie Cruce. Marjorie was a 1947 graduate of Addison High School and a member of Decatur Christian Fellowship for 30 years. She enjoyed gardening, singing, and sewing. Above all, Marjorie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, neighbor, and friend.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Addison. She will lie-in-state Monday at Sardis #2 Baptist Church from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., where the service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Reverend John T. White will officiate the service. Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Marjorie is survived by her sons, Creig Bell and Shannon (Shantel) Bell; daughter, Sheila (John T.) White; son-in-law, Gerald Hayes; was “Granny” or “Bell Bell” to 14 grandchildren, Monica Johnson, Dusty Hayes, Brad White, Brooke Stanley, Spencer Bell, Gracie Flynn, Katie Turner, Lyndsey Bell, Lexi Farley, Victoria Bell, Matthew Turney, Heath Turney, Jacas Shewbart, and Jesse Shewbart; and 24 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Cordell Bell; daughter, Rhonda Bell Hayes; daughter-in-law, Sandy Bell; parents, Lum and Mattie Cruce; brothers, Glenn and Benton Cruce; and sisters, Hazel Springer, Doris Howse, and Nina Gay Blowers.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.nicholsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.