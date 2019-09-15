HILLSBORO — Marjorie Hitt Parker, 87, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. on September 15, 2019, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, at the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Caddo Cemetery. Marjorie was the wife of James Aaron Parker.
