DECATUR — Marjorie McKinney Morris, age 82, of Decatur, AL passed away Friday April 3, 2020 at USA Decatur Health and Rehab after a long battle with dementia. She was sure to have been greeted at the gates of Heaven by her loving husband, James.
Marjorie is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James Morris of Decatur, AL; her parents, Copeland and Florence McKinney of Red Bay, AL; and her brother, Bobby Joe McKinney of Coal City, IL.
Marjorie is survived by her only child, Terry, and her husband, Anthony Priest of Decatur, AL; brother, James McKinney (Regina) of Red Bay, AL; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends.
Marjorie was born January 19, 1938 in Red Bay, AL to the late Copeland and Florence McKinney. She graduated from Red Bay High School where she was a cheerleader. Upon graduation, she attended beauty school where she was mentored into opening and owning her own hair salon. She opened the House of Beauty in downtown Decatur where she fixed hair for over 40 years. While still owning and operating the House of Beauty, she purchased the local franchise of Merle Norman Cosmetics. After retiring from styling hair, she continued to operate Merle Norman for many years, receiving an award for over 25 years of service as an owner.
Marjorie lived compassionately and shared her love with her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, visiting the Holy Land, Europe, Hawaii, and numerous states across the country with her husband. She loved antiquing and working on her family genealogy.
At the time of her death she was a member of First Baptist Church of Decatur. Prior to that she was a long time member of Southside Baptist Church, and had many friendships in both churches. She loved helping with all church events and enjoyed volunteering at the Committee on Church Cooperation in Decatur.
Over her last few years of life she suffered from the cruel disease of dementia, which led her to live her last seven years at USA Decatur Health and Rehab. James sat with her daily until his death two years ago. She was loved by many there, both staff and residents. A heartfelt thank you to the staff there for their love and care, and to Comfort Care Hospice of Decatur for their special care, especially in her last days. Our family wishes to say thank you to everyone that has been a joyful part of her 82 years on this earth.
Due to the Covid19 virus, there will be a private graveside service for family at Roselawn Cemetery with Roselawn Funeral Home assisting. We hope to have a Memorial service at a future date.
