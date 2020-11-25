DECATUR — Marjorie Prater Cockrell born September 21, 1927, in Decatur, Alabama died at age 93 on November 23, 2020. Mrs. Cockrell was preceded in death by her husband, Carey T. Cockrell; and her daughter, Donna Cockrell Sittason.
She is survived by her daughter, Kay Cockrell House (James F.) and four granddaughters, Carey Sittason Windham (Jason), Claudia House Hinton (Jeremy), Katherine Sittason Knighten (Carter) and Marilyn House Karpeles (Leo). Mrs. Cockrell had eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Jewell Prater McCulloch.
She was an exceptional wife, mother, friend and volunteer. She was an especially devoted grandmother, lovingly called “Marme” by her four “Angel Girls.” Marme will be missed by all who loved her.
Graveside services will be November 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Services will be in Roselawn Cemetery with visitation afterwards.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
