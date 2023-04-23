Funeral for Marjorie Miller Thomas, 81, of Decatur, will be Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00am with Rev. Neal Fowler and Rev. Bobby Newman officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Monday, April 24, 2023, from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Thomas died on Friday, April 21, 2023. She was born May 30, 1941, in Winston County, Alabama to Alford and Lois Aldridge Miller. She was owner and operator of DeAustin Florist for 20 years. A member of Oak Park Church of God for 58 years, joined in 1964. She was a Sunday school teacher, youth leader, and member of the women’s ministries department. Loved cooking, spending time with her family and friends, and welcomed everyone into her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Ashley Austin; and grandson, Zachary Rittenberry.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Earl Wayne Thomas Sr.; daughters, Michelle (Mark) Nelson, Pam Austin, Sabrina Key; son, Wayne (Michele)Thomas; grandchildren, Jon-Mark (Megan) Nelson, Justin Austin, Mallory (Aaron) Mitchell, Eric (Elizabeth) Rittenberry, Macee Thomas; great-grandchildren, Justin Paul Austin, Bryson Terry, Lydia Terry, Tykin Rittenberry, Maggie Rae Nelson, Zion Mitchell; sister, Julia Bools; brother, Jimmy Miller.
