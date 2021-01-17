TRINITY — Funeral for Mark Allen Farmer, 59, of Trinity will be Monday, January 18, 2021, at Oak Grove FCM Church, at 11:00 AM with Reverend Shane Williams officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.
Mr. Farmer, who died Thursday, January 14, 2021, at his residence, was born April 9, 1961, to Wesley Farmer and Pauline Wilson Farmer. He was a member of Oak Grove FCM Church. He enjoyed fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Martha Sue Farmer; stepdaughters, Leighann Turner, Traci (Shane) Butler; and five grandchildren.
