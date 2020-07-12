LEWISBURG, TENNESSEE — Mark “Little Boy” Fairbanks, 64, resident of Lewisburg, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his home.
Mark Fairbanks was born on January 22, 1956 to David Turner Fairbanks and Frances Bishop Fairbanks. He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, and four brothers. Survived by his wife, Sara Dickerson Fairbanks; one stepson, James Cale Shelton; one sister and three brothers, numerous nieces and nephews.
The memorial service has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be scheduled at a later date.
Donations can be made to Berlin United Methodist Church, C/O Tony Beyer, 1686 Franklin Pike, Lewisburg, TN 37091 or to Marshall County Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1761, Lewisburg, TN 37091.
Bills-McGaugh & Hamilton Funeral Home & Crematory in Lewisburg, TN is honored to assist the family with cremation arrangements. You may share fond memories and condolences online at www.billsmcgaugh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.