COVINGTON, GEORGIA — Mark Stephen “Steve” McCulloch, age 70, of Covington, GA, died Sunday, January 9, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucien and Ruby McCulloch. He is survived by his wife, Jean McCulloch; daughters and son-in-law, Margaret and Alan Preston, Holly Casteel; son, Mark McCulloch, Jr.; and grandchildren, Alexis Hill, Jay Casteel, Piper McCulloch, McKynley McCulloch.
Mr. McCulloch was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp and a commercial construction superintendent for Freese Johnson. He was a member, Lay Pastor, in the New Beginnings Sunday School Class, and on the Board of Trustees at Conyers First United Methodist Church. He established the Golf Cart Ministry and was a member of the Pathway East Emmaus Community.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Conyers First United Methodist Church with Pastor Chris Shurtz officiating; family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Conyers First United Methodist Church, 921 N. Main Street, Conyers, GA 30012. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.
