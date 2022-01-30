DECATUR — Memorial service for Marla Glennell Carr Lang, age 61, of Decatur, will be Friday, February 4, 2022, 3:30 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Johnny Maxwell officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:30 p.m. prior to service.
Mrs. Lang, who died Thursday, January 27, 2022, at her residence, was born November 14, 1960, in Decatur, to Morris Edward Carr and Lillian Glennell Turner Carr. She was a caring and loving Mimi for her grandchildren. Marla had a contagious smile and laugh. She brightened up any room with her presence and comedic antics.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Nolan Lang of Decatur; two sons, David Lang (Heather) of Athens, and Jordan Lang of Decatur; her parents, Morris and Nell Carr; one sister, Karen Carr; and four grandchildren, McKinley Lang, Emery Lang, Mary Cathryn Lang, and Ezra Cain Lang.
