DECATUR — The family of Marlene Bryant Vaughan, age 67, of Decatur, will host a Celebration of Life on Sunday, August 11, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Magnolia Room in Decatur.
Mrs. Vaughan, who died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born March 9, 1952, in Church Hill, TN to William Almond Bryant and Trula Beatrice Lester Bryant. She loved spending time with family, especially playing with her grandchildren, and working in her beautiful flower gardens.
She is survived by her loving husband, Donny Vaughan of Decatur; two sons, Bryant Perry (Oksana) of Madison and Brandon Perry (Tori) of Decatur; one stepdaughter, Carrie Montgomery of Birmingham; two brothers, Lynn Bryant of Montgomery and Michael McKeown of Decatur; two sisters, Jennifer Bryant Pearson of NC, and Letitia Bryant Fuller of SC; and four granddaughters.
