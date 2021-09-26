DANVILLE — Funeral Service for Marlon Archer, 59 of Danville will be Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., at Peck Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Barry Shempsroot officiating, with burial in Upton Chapel Cemetery, with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Monday from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Mr. Archer was born March 30, 1962 in Morgan County, AL to Travis Archer and Wanda Franklin Archer. He passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at UAB Hospital. Mr. Archer was a Master Woodworker, he loved working with his hands. Marlon loved his grandchildren.
Survivors include wife, Shelia Archer; son, Alex Archer (Stephanie); daughter, Staci Walker (Clint); brother, Nathan Archer (Nancy); sister, Regina Hartsfield; three grandchildren, Savannah Archer, Titan Walker, and Theia Walker; and a load of bonus grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Clint Walker, Alex Archer, Homer Jones, Darryl Robinson, Seth Fagan, and Roger Smith.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Titan Walker.
