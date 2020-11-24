HARTSELLE — Marlon Hugh Tapscott, age 81, of Hartselle, Alabama, left his earthly home and entered Heaven on November 21, 2020. He passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family and those who loved him. Marlon was born on August 13, 1939, in Morgan County to Louie and Altha Sanders Tapscott.
Mr. Tapscott served in the Army National Guard in the 279th Signal Battalion and served in active duty during the Berlin Crisis. Marlon worked for many years at Monsanto and ConAgra, and he retired from Hartselle City Schools where he served as a bus driver for 22 years. For many years, he owned and operated a furniture refinishing business, making old things new again. He loved history, cutting the grass, gardening, fishing, and watching wildlife outside his window. Marlon spent many days camping and fishing with friends and family on Lake Guntersville. He was notorious for taking country roads when on a family trip as well as making a U-turn to read a historical marker he may have spotted. He had a great sense of humor, an infectious smile, and an amazing ability to make strangers feel as if they had known one another for many years. Mr. Tapscott loved the Lord and was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church where he served as a Trustee until he was no longer able. He loved his church family and was faithful in attendance as often as his health allowed.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Laura Fuller Tapscott; four children, Lasanna Holmes (Joey, deceased), Myron Tapscott (Christy), Leanna Tennyson, and Lana Tew (Brandon). Marlon had nine loving grandchildren, which he loved to watch play sports and aggravate at every possible chance.
His grandchildren are Justin Tapscott (Nikki), Thomas Alexander (Brittany), Coty Tapscott (Emily), Levi Tapscott, Lawson Tew, Judson Tew, Gracie Tennyson, and Chandler and Stephen Radford. In addition to his grandchildren, Marlon enjoyed being a part of the lives of his five great grandchildren: Lexie Howard, Bryant and Mason Alexander, Layne Tapscott, and Lane Thrasher. One sister, Joyce Tapscott Wallace (Tommy, deceased) as well as brothers and sisters-in-laws and a host of nieces and nephews also survive him.
Services will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Edwin Hayes and Dr. Jerome Ward officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Pallbearers are: Justin Tapscott, Thomas Alexander, Coty Tapscott, Levi Tapscott, Heath Tapscott, Lawson Tew and Judson Tew.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Mt. Zion Baptist Church building fund at 250 Mt. Zion Road, Hartselle, Alabama 35640. Special thanks to Hospice of North Alabama for their support and care of Mr. Tapscott in his last days.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.