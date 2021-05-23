DECATUR — Marolyn Brown Cornelius, age sixty-eight, of Decatur, Alabama passed away May 17, 2021, at her residence after a long battle with brain cancer.
Marolyn was born on September 3, 1952, in the Albertville Hospital. Her parents, the late Irving Brown and Betty Brown Williamson preceded her in death.
Marolyn is survived by her husband of forty-nine years, Edwin Dale Cornelius; her son, Edwin Scott Cornelius (Kelli); twin grandchildren, Colton Scott Cornelius and Brodie James Cornelius; her sisters, Sherry Williamson (Tommy), Carolyn Mills (Ray), and Vickie Denney (Steve); her brothers, James “Buck” Brown (Debbie) and Michael Brown (Nancy); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marolyn loved people and never met a stranger. She was blessed with a memory for names and faces and would often meet people after a lengthy time and ask about their family by name. She loved helping people and seeing them smile. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
Marolyn’s family requests that anyone who desires may make a donation in her memory to Mayhem Missions, memo line tagged “Africa” to the address Mayhem Missions, 601 Rich Froning Way, Cookeville, TN 38501. The donations will help fund the building of a church roof in the village of Pedeme, Togo.
Guntersville Memorial Chapel was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were John Nebrig, Dwain Elder, Steve Harris, Blake Gowen, Tim Tuggle, and Tommy Williamson Jr.
Dr. Tommy Williamson, Sr. officiated.
Interment was in Crestview Cemetery, Guntersville, Alabama.
